GOLF: Wickham Leads Saline Varsity Golf Team To 2 Victories

Jordan Wickham shot a 48 to lead the Hornets to two SEC Red victories Friday at the Carrington Golf Club in Monroe.

Saline shot 197, four better than Bedford and 23 better than Monroe.

Wickham's score of 48 made her the medalist against Monroe and tied her for the top position against Bedford. Laura Swanger and Grace Celso were one shot back, at 49. Katie Brodsky shot 51. Mady Raupp shot 44 and Shelby Dahms shot 56.

Coach Debbie Williams-Hoak was happy to see Wickham pick up a couple of victories.

"It was nice to see Jordan get a couple of first-place finishes. She has been working hard and getting better and better," Williams-Hoak said.

She said the team continues to make progress.

"Once again, we are happy to get a couple of SEC wins- would like to see the girls continue to work on eliminating some of those big number holes though. It would make a huge difference in our overall team score," Williams-Hoak said.