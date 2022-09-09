Bill Riggs, Husband, Father of 6, Managed Tractor Supply Co. in Saline

Bill Riggs 80, of Saline, Michigan passed away Tuesday, September 6th surrounded by his wife Eilene, and several family members.

He was born May 5, 1942 in Ann Arbor, Michigan to the late Harold and Dortha (Lyons) Riggs. Bill grew up in Pickney, Michigan where he graduated from Pickney High School in 1960. After High School Bill entered college at Eastern Michigan University completing a degree in engineering.

On December 31, 1967 he married Eilene (Cottrill) Riggs.

During his career Bill held several management positions while his real passion was farming. In 2006 he retired from management and accepted employment at the Tractor Supply facility in Saline, Michigan. There he remained employed for over 16 years. During this time Bill enjoyed speaking with and assisting customers make decisions on their purchases. In the event a question arose concerning farming, Bill was eager to share his knowledge on farming with the customer.

Bill was proceeded in death by his parents Harold and Dortha, brothers Lou, Ed, daughter Alyse, and grandson Zach. He is survived by his wife Eilene, four sons Patrick, Richard (wife Maryann), Randel (wife Leela), Aaron, daughter Amy (Geering), three grandsons Ean, Adam, Andrew, five granddaughters Sarah, Ashley, Courtney, Olivia, Asha, two great-grandsons Tanner, Baker, and two great-granddaughters Chloe and Ava.

Funeral Services will take place on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 5:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline with Pastor Amy Triebwasser officiating. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation from 3:00 P.M. until the time of service at 5:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Saline, and envelopes will be available at the funeral home. To sign Bill’s guestbook, to leave a memory, or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.