Kevin Van Oirschot, Husband, Father of 2, Was Known as Being an Emcee at Knights of Columbus Events

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Kevin John Van Oirschot (54) on Saturday, September 3. Late of Manchester, Michigan, but long-time resident of Saline, Michigan.

Born, August 14, 1968, to John and Linda (Pascuzzi) Van Oirschot in Niagara Falls, Ontario, where he grew up in both Niagara Falls and Fort Erie, Ontario. Graduate of Notre Dame High School in Welland, Ontario and Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo, Ontario.

Kevin married his high school sweetheart, Kelly Givens, in October 1993 and welcomed daughter Allison on their third wedding anniversary, born in Thunder Bay, Ontario, and son Aaron a few years later, born in Chatham, Ontario. Kevin and family moved to Saline, Michigan for a job opportunity in October of 2002.

Kevin always said he was born in the wrong era. He loved anything antique. His favorite items were old boat motors and was a member of the Antique Outboard Motor Club. (AOMCI). He became known as the expert on Evinrude Classics and would get calls and emails from members throughout North America. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 6674, and earned his 4th degree status. He was called upon, and enjoyed immensely, being the emcee for various Knights events and getting his hands dirty up to his elbows in the kitchen for the Fish Fry’s.

From being a re-enactment soldier tour guide at Old Fort Erie, to a touring comedian, to speaking in front of high-level board rooms and committees, Kevin led an interesting life. An avid hockey card collector and Fantasy Baseball Commissioner, he was not one to sit still for long. There was always a project to work on.

Those that will miss him greatly include his wife of almost 29 years, Kelly, children Allison and Aaron, his parents, John and Linda, brother Mike (Laurie), sister-in-law Kerrie (Ray) Hart, niece and nephew Melissa and Zachary Van Oirschot, nieces Ava and Willow Hart, and a great number of extended family and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 10:30 A.M. at the St. Andrew Catholic Church in Saline, with Fr. John Linden as Celebrant. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Friday, September 9, 2022, from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline, and again at the church from 9:30 A.M. until the time of service at 10:30 A.M. The service will be livestreamed:

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Kevin’s name to the American Diabetes Association, or JDRF, or Knights of Columbus, Council 6674. To leave a memory you have of Kevin, to sign his guestbook, or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com