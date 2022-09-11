Wife and Mother Mary Anne Ealy Worked as the Jensen School Librarian, Nurse

Mary Anne Ealy, age 93, of Saline, Michigan passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, September 10, 2022 with her family by her side.

Mary Anne was born November 4, 1928 in Edmore, Michigan. On January 31, 1948 she married Alton F. Ealy, her high school sweetheart to whom she was happily married for 60 years, until his death in 2008.

She is survived by her daughter Becky (Jack) Geddes and their children Vince and Christine (Jordan and Minsoo, Taylor, and Payton), Brandon and Charity Geddes (Brynn and Cole), Alicia and Mike Tatu (George), and Lance and Carolyn Geddes (Calvin); her daughter Belinda Carter (Bob Brown) and her children Jeff (Brenda) Carter (Mitchell and Madison), Amanda (Darcy) Schrieber (Brayden, Brooke, and Berlyn), Emily (Phil) Owen (Natalie and Wyatt), Sarah (Matt) Higgins (Blair and Sloan), Greg (Cota) Carter (Ava); her daughter Barb (Bob) Wild and their children Meg (Chad) Scaling (Anna, Sarah, and Clayton), Mike (Kristan) Jeryc, Beth (Christopher) Baumgardner (Dexter, Jack, and Selma), Steve (Leah) Jeryc (Henry, Lucy, and Wynnie).

Mary Anne was the librarian at Jensen Elementary School and later at 40 years old, went to school to become a Licensed Practical Nurse and worked at High Point School in Ann Arbor, which she delighted in.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Tuesday, September 13th, 2022 from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. A Memorial Service will take place on Wednesday, September 14th, at 11:00 A.M. at the Grace Bible Church in Ann Arbor, MI. Burial will take place privately in the Oakwood Cemetery in Saline. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to Arbor Hospice or your favorite charity.