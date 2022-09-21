Saline Area Chamber of Commerce Hires Michelle Dugan As Executive Director

The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce has a new executive director. Michelle Dugan, who served in the same capacity for the Monroe chamber, is the new executive director.

Dugan attended Wednesday's meeting of the Saline Coalition for Quality Community.

Dugan was hired in the wake of the resignation of Lynn Thomas Perry.

The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce serves businesses in the City of Saline and townships of Saline, Lodi, York and Pittsfield.

The chamber recently moved its offices to 100 E. Michigan Ave., in the space below Mac's Acadian Seafood Shack.

For more information visit www.salinechamber.org.