Jerry Hitchcock, Husband and Father, Worked More than 35 Years as an Accountant at GM

Jerry Dale Hitchcock, passed away peacefully at home of Alzheimer’s Disease on Saturday, September 24, 2022. He was 78 years old.

Jerry was born December 15, 1943, to Ola and James Hitchcock. On July 24, 1965, he married the love of his life, the late Carole June Hitchcock. Jerry is survived by his three beautiful daughters, Lisa Hitchcock, Kerri (Jim) Kacanowski and Brenna (Tom) Payne. Jerry and Carole had ten amazing grandchildren: Kalyn (Garrett) Swierlik, Kristina (Brad) Cullen, Kathryn (John) Gilbert, Adam, Griffin, Morgan, Savannah Kacanowski, Colin, Connor, Caden Payne and one great-grandchild, Mallory June Cullen.

Jerry is survived by siblings, Jeanette (Jim) Jordan, Joey Gilligan, Jo Hitchcock, and sisters-in-law Ann Hitchcock and Mary Anne Hitchcock.

Jerry was a devoted husband and loved his girls to no end. Jerry obtained a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Cleary College and was an Accountant at General Motors for over 35 years. Jerry was an amazing athlete; his competitive nature and love of sports was powerful. In high school, he was a triathlete, football, basketball and baseball. After all these years he still holds sports records at Milan High School. He also loved to race cars at Milan Dragway and won several trophies. After high school, Jerry went on to play college football at Dayton University where he was the starting quarterback. After Jerry retired, he was able to focus on his golf game and although he wouldn’t admit it, Jerry was a phenomenal golfer and would shoot par on any given course. For over 60 years, Jerry had a devoted group of friends that meant the world to him and together they shared passions for golf, bowling, hunting, fishing, softball, cards and consuming adult beverages. As the family grew, Jerry enjoyed vacationing, golfing, and most of all spending time with his children and grandchildren. Attending all birthday parties, sporting events and playing basketball in the driveway with all the kids.

Jerry was a member and Deacon at Trinity Lutheran Church, American Legion (Saline) and former Tecumseh County Club member, which he loved and enjoyed for several years.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Saline with Pastor William Natsis officiating. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation at the church from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at 11:00 A.M. Burial will follow the service and will take place in the Lodi Township Cemetery in Saline. Following the graveside service, a luncheon will be held at Dan’s Tavern in Saline. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jerry’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association and envelopes will be available at the church. To leave a memory you have of Jerry, to sign his guestbook, or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.