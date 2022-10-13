Robert Youngs, Husband and Father, Founded a Cabinetry Business, Enjoyed Woodworking

Robert Allen Youngs, age 67, of Saline, Michigan, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on October 5, 2022.

Rob was born June 4, 1955, in Ann Arbor, Michigan and grew up in Saline, Michigan. He graduated from Saline High School in 1973 and then received a bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University.

After moving to the Petoskey, Michigan area, his early career included working at Michigan Officeways and Lexalite Signal Products. He later started a custom cabinetry business, Benchmark, with his brother Jeff Youngs. He had a passion for custom woodworking and continued this work for several years, later turning it into a hobby for home projects.

On March 18, 1995, Rob married the love of his life Debbie Swadling, and they enjoyed 27 years of marriage. Later that year, they moved to the Ann Arbor area. They welcomed a daughter, Grace in 2006, and then moved to Saline in 2015. Rob enjoyed an early retirement and was able to stay home to spend treasured time with Grace. They enjoyed sharing their music tastes together, watching movies, and sharing stories. He was a dedicated, loving husband and father, and a great friend.

Rob had a warm, friendly personality and a bright smile. In addition to woodworking and home projects in his woodshop, he enjoyed family vacations. Most evenings, you could find Rob sitting on the deck he designed, throwing a ball to Koda and Clara.

He will be dearly missed by his loving wife Debbie Youngs; daughters Grace Youngs and Afton Swenor; siblings Sally Boehm, Jeff (Cheri) Youngs, Kevin Youngs; his mother-in-law Bev Swadling; sisters-in-law, Lisa (Les) Hamilton, Julie Wandrie, Carol Youngs; brother-in-law Jim Swadling; many nieces and nephew; and longtime friends Jim Merchant and John Charles.

Rob was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Margaret Youngs; brother Charles Youngs; father-in-law Richard Swadling; and brothers-in-law Timothy Wandrie and George Boehm.

A visitation for Rob will be on October 16, 2022, at Stone Funeral Home, Inc. from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. A private graveside service will be at Greenwood Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Stone Funeral Home, Inc.