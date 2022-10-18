Lifelong Saline Resident Linda Busha, Mother of 4, was Passionate About Her Grandchildren

Linda Kay Busha Saline, MI, age 75, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. She was born on June 3, 1947 in Jackson, MI the daughter of Harold and Loretta (Jedele) Lambarth.

On August 24, 1968, she married Richard Busha at Trinity Lutheran Church in Saline, MI, and he preceded her in death.

Linda is survived by her four children, Troy (Lisa) Busha, Shelly Butler, Jill (Dave) Collins, and Jaime (Cornelius) Crawford. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, Kyleigh and Kaylyn Merta, Evan Busha, Savanah and Bobby Butler, Lauren and Ava Collins, Teddy Bowman, Kala, Alanah and Trey Crawford and Amanda Hoffman; brother-in-law Mike Busha; sister-in-law Becky Busha and several nieces and nephews.

Linda lived in Saline her whole life and was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church. Linda’s true passion was her grandchildren, spending time with them and making sure she was present at all of their activities. She also enjoyed traveling and playing golf.

Funeral Services will be held at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Saline on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor William F. Natsis officiating. Burial will take place in the Lodi Twp. Cemetery following the service. Visitation will begin on Monday, October 17, 2022, between the hours of 3:00 P.M. and 7:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline, and also at the Church on Tuesday, October 18 from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Service at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church or to Arbor Hospice.

Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and the Church. To leave a memory you have of Linda, to sign her guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.