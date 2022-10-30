What to do in Saline: SHS Drama Production, Painters Guild Reception, Senior Movie Night and More

Here's your guide to what's up in Saline this week!

Add your events to our calendar by noon Thursday to be featured in our weekend guide, or by noon Sunday to be featured in our weekday guide. It's free!

...

15 events this week on our calendar: Tuesday, Nov 1 - Monday, Nov 7

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on local events and things to do.

FEATURED EVENTS

Clue: On Stage - Fri Nov 4 7:30 pm

Saline High School

The Saline High School Drama Club will present its fall production, Clue: On Stage, on November 4th and 5th at 7:30 p.m. and November 6th at 2:00 p.m. in the Ellen A. Ewing Performing Arts Center at Saline High School. Seating is general admission and tickets are $10.00 and are available at the door.

Based on the 1985 Paramount film and the Hasbro board game, the stage show is adapted from the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn with additional material by Hunter Foster, Sandy Rustin, and Eric Price… [more details]

FORGIVENESS = FREEDOM - Sat Nov 5 10:00 am

St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church

Let go of unforgiveness: grudges and grievances, bitterness and blame, resentment and self-pity, hatred and vindictiveness.Experience a practical, prayerful, powerful retreat day that helps you lay down the burdens that hinder your progress and grow in the full freedom God intends for you through the redemptive power of Jesus Christ.You don't have to be Catholic to attend. 10 AM - 4 PM. $30. Register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/forgiveness-freedom-tickets-367808915367Qu… Contact… [more details]

Opening Reception - Saline Painters Guild - Sun Nov 6 1:00 pm

Whitepine Studios

Join us for the Opening Reception for the Saline Painters Guild Fall Exhibition. Meet and greet local artists and enjoy complimentary dessert. Watercolor, Oil, Pastel and Encaustic Media will be presented. [more details]

Other Events

Halloween Social at SASC - Mon Oct 31 11:30 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Halloween Social at SASC, October 31, 11:30 AM-2:15 PM. Group trivia, taco bar, movie "The Witches". $10/members. For more info, visit salineseniors.org. [more details]

Zumba Gold at SASC - Tue Nov 1 2:00 pm

SASC

Zumba Gold with instructor Laurel Larson at SASC begins Tuesday, November 1st, 2 PM-3 PM. $56/members. For more info, visit www.salineseniors.org or call 734-429-9274. [more details]

Trivia Night! Suffragette City - Wed Nov 2 5:00 pm

Join us on Crowdpurr every Wednesday for a fun-filled night of trivia!

Celebrate Women's Right to Vote, Not the Song! Test your knowledge on the history and people involved in women earning the right to vote.

Compete against your friends, family, and show your stuff.

How it works:

There are 30 questions. You have 20 seconds to answer each question.Each question starts at 100 points, but answer quickly - the longer you wait to answer the less points you'll be… [more details]

Day of the Dead - Wed Nov 2 6:00 pm

109 Cultural Exchange

Celebrate loved ones and learn more about this Day of the Dead. Bring photos, flowers, food and anything else that has a connection to loved ones. Organizers will return them at the end of the night, or have them available to pick up the next day.This event is hosted by Saline DEI [more details]

SASC Finance Master Class with presenter Monica Ross-Williams - Thu Nov 3 1:00 pm

SASC

Saline Area Senior Center Finance Master Class: Living On a Fixed Budget, with presenter Monica Ross-Williams. November 3, 1PM-2:30PM. Free to SASC members. For more info, visit salineseniors.org of call 734-429-9274. [more details]

GriefShare Support Group - Thu Nov 3 6:30 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

Complicating Factors: You’ll begin to see how traumatic experiences affect grief. How to deal with nightmares and flashbacks. How your thinking affects your emotions.You don't have to go through this process alone. Let's walk alongside each other on Thursdays (6:30-8:30 PM). No need to register. You are welcome to begin attending the GriefShare group at any session. Each is “self-contained,” so you do not have to attend in sequence. You will find encouragement and help whenever you… [more details]

Canvas and Cookies at SASC - Fri Nov 4 12:00 pm

SASC

Canvas and Cookies with Instructor Katherine Downie. Friday, November 4th, 12PM-2PM. $25/members. For more info, visit www.salineseniors.org or call 734-429-9274. [more details]

Basic Music Classes with Instructor Andrew Kratzat at SASC - Fri Nov 4 1:15 pm

SASC

Basic Music Classes with Instructor Andrew Kratzat at SASC beginning Friday, November 4th, 1:15 PM-2:15 PM. $10/members. For more info, visit www.salineseniors.org or call 734-429-9274. [more details]

Senior Movie at Emagine Theater - Fri Nov 4 1:30 pm

Emagine Theater

Sponsored by Saline Area Chamber of Commerce and EHM Senior Solutions. Senior movie day at Emagine Theater, Friday, Nov. 4, 1:30PM-4PM. Tickets are $8, includes movie, popcorn and soda. Visit www.emagine-entertainment.com/locations/saline/ for more info. [more details]

18th Annual Great Pumpkin Roll - Sat Nov 5 9:00 am

Mill Pond Park

18th Annual Great Pumpkin Roll at Mill Pond Park, Saturday, November 5, 9AM. Free, all ages welcome. Bring your pumpkin and roll for mystery prizes. Free cider and donuts. Pre-register at salinerec.com. [more details]

Clue: On Stage - Sat Nov 5 2:00 pm

Saline High School

The Saline High School Drama Club will present its fall production, Clue: On Stage, on November 4th and 5th at 7:30 p.m. and November 6th at 2:00 p.m. in the Ellen A. Ewing Performing Arts Center at Saline High School. Seating is general admission and tickets are $10.00 and are available at the door.

Based on the 1985 Paramount film and the Hasbro board game, the stage show is adapted from the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn with additional material by Hunter Foster, Sandy Rustin, and Eric Price… [more details]

Clue: On Stage - Sat Nov 5 7:30 pm

Saline High School

The Saline High School Drama Club will present its fall production, Clue: On Stage, on November 4th and 5th at 7:30 p.m. and November 6th at 2:00 p.m. in the Ellen A. Ewing Performing Arts Center at Saline High School. Seating is general admission and tickets are $10.00 and are available at the door.

Based on the 1985 Paramount film and the Hasbro board game, the stage show is adapted from the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn with additional material by Hunter Foster, Sandy Rustin, and Eric Price… [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.