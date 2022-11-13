What to do in Saline: Music, Astronomy, DEI Book Discussion, Civil Air Patrol Open House, Holiday Card Class and More

Here's what's happening in Saline this week.

To be included in our weekend feature, add your events to our free calendar by noon, Thursday.

...

17 events this week on our calendar: Monday, Nov 14 - Sunday, Nov 20

Events



Extend, Bend and Stretch at SASC - Mon Nov 14 8:45 am



SASC

Extend, Bend and Stretch with Instructor Amy Leighton at SASC. Mondays, November 14-December 19, 8:45AM-9:45AM. $42/members. Call 734-429-9274 or visit salineseniors.org to register. [more details]

Medicare Q and A with Presenter Tim Dayney - Mon Nov 14 4:00 pm

SASC

Medicare Q and A with Presenter Tim Dayney. Monday, November 14, 4PM-5PM. Free. For more info, visit www.salineseniors.org or call 734-429-9274. [more details]

Edge of Your Chair Yoga at SASC - Mon Nov 14 4:15 pm

SASC

Edge of Your Chair Yoga with instructor Jo Ann Yates begins Monday, November 14th, 4:15 PM-5:15 PM. $42/members. For more info, visit www.salineseniors.org or call 734-429-9274. [more details]

Author Event: The Ultimate Michigan Football Program and Ticket Guide with Ken Magee - Mon Nov 14 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Author and lifetime University of Michigan Wolverine football historian Ken Magee shares his 50 years of collecting Michigan Football Memorabilia and discusses his new book, The Ultimate Michigan Football Program and Ticket Guide, a 680 page book containing over 2500 color photographs dating back to 1881. The presentation will include images of vintage Wolverine football programs and tickets and artifacts as well as parallels key moments in American history and Michigan football through… [more details]

Ukulele Classes at SASC - Tue Nov 15 10:00 am

SASC

Ukulele classes with instructor David Swain. Tuesdays, beginning November 15. 10AM-11AM, also 11:15AM-12:15PM. $50/members. For more info, visit www.salineseniors.org or call 734-429-9274. [more details]

Mixed Media Art Class: Holiday Cards - Tue Nov 15 10:00 am

SASC

Mixed Media Art Class: Holiday Cards with Instructor Katherine Downie. Tuesdays, November 15-November 29, 10AM-11:30AM. $48/members. For more info, visit www.salineseniors.org or call 734-429-9274. [more details]

5th & 6th Grade Orchestra Concert - Tue Nov 15 6:15 pm

Saline Middle School Auditorium

Join the 5th and 6th Grade Orchestras as they perform their first concert of the school year. The students are excited to perform the music they have prepared for your enjoyment. This is a free concert. [more details]

Outdoor Walking Yoga - Wed Nov 16 12:00 pm

SASC

Outdoor Walking Yoga with Instructor Jo Ann Yates. Wednesdays, begins November 16-December 28. $42/members. For times and info, call 734-429-9274 or visit salineseniors.org. [more details]

Under the Stars at the Leslee Niethammer Saline River Preserve - Wed Nov 16 6:30 pm

Leslee Niethammer Saline River Preserve

Come and explore the night sky with Jon Spencer (Saline Heritage Science Olympiad Head Coach)! Bring your binoculars & telescopes and meet in the Parking Lot. All ages welcome! This event is free. [more details]

LifeChoices Online Webinar presented by EHM Senior Solutions - Thu Nov 17 10:00 am

EHM Senior Solutions

Free Online Webinar

LifeChoices® offers an innovative way to invest in securing your future long-term care needs, providing peace of mind while you remain in your own home. Our membership program empowers you to maintain your independence, supported by a comprehensive team to help ensure your future care needs are met when the time comes. Benefits include home maintenance, housekeeping, wellness services, your own personal advocate, care coordination, transportation and more.* Ask about our… [more details]

Shop, Dine and Lights with SASC - Thu Nov 17 3:30 pm

SASC

Shop, Dine and Lights with Saline Area Senior Center in Downtown Plymouth. Thursday, November 17th, 3:30PM-9PM. $30/members. For more info and pre-registration, visit www.salineseniors.org or call 734-429-9274. [more details]

Annie Jr - Thu Nov 17 6:00 pm

Liberty School

The Professional Youth Theatre of Michigan presents Annie Jr. with shows at 6 and 8 p.m. in the Liberty School auditorium.It's upbeat plot and flamboyant characters have made Annie one of the most beloved musicals in history--what girl hasn't dreamed of performing the title role or playing the outrageous Miss Hannigan? Cast size is flexible, and the age range of the parts makes Annie Junior ideal for productions involving different grade levels, or for middle school where students may be… [more details]

GriefShare Support Group - Thu Nov 17 6:30 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

Lessons of Grief – Part One: You’ll become aware of an often-overlooked reason that grief is so painful. Why going to church can be so difficult. The benefits of helping others.You don't have to go through this process alone. Let's walk alongside each other on Thursdays (6:30-8:30 PM). No need to register. You are welcome to begin attending the GriefShare group at any session. Each is “self-contained,” so you do not have to attend in sequence. You will find encouragement and help… [more details]

Saline Chamber Orchestra and the 7th & 8th Grade Orchestras in Concert - Thu Nov 17 7:00 pm

Saline High School Auditorium

Join the Saline High School Chamber Orchestra along with the 7th and 8th Grade Orchestras as they provide an evening of beautiful music. Seize this opportunity to enjoy the music the students have prepared for their first concert of the school year. This is a free concert. [more details]

Civil Air Patrol Open House - Thu Nov 17 7:00 pm

Army Reserve Center

The Major Kevin A Adams Memorial Composite Squadron is inviting you to learn more about the Civil Air Patrol.If you're 12 to 80+ and looking for a challenge, this event is for you. Come meet our cadets and leaders to hear first-hand what it's like to be a cadet or adult member. Learn about incredible opportunities including leadership development, flying, STEM, summer activities, and academic scholarships.

Parents, please join us for this event as well. Adult leaders will be on hand to answer… [more details]

City of Saline DEI Book/Film Discussion - Thu Nov 17 7:00 pm

Liberty School

Join the City of Saline DEI Committee for our monthly book/film discussion!

November book: Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning by Cathy Park Hong

Please read the book/watch the film prior to attending the discussion. Free and open to all.

[more details]

Lethal Lunch Book Club - Fri Nov 18 1:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join us in-person the third Friday of the month to discuss deliciously wicked details of murders most foul. We’ll read books in the murder mystery genre and first-in-a-series books. This month we are reading Shutter by Ramona Emerson.

Click here to request a copy of this book. Click here to register.

[more details]

