What to do in Saline this weekend: Several Saline Stops for Santa, Dance Alliance Presents Nutcracker and More

Has your little one visited Santa yet? Well Santa seems to love Saline this weekend. Here's a look at the events in Saline this weekend.

Post your events on our calendar each week to be included in our features. The deadline for our next feature is 2 p.m., Sunday.

...

14 things to do this weekend: Friday, Dec 9 - Sunday, Dec 11

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on local events and things to do.

FEATURED EVENTS

Dance Alliance of Saline Presents...

The 25th Anniversary Silver Celebration Nutcracker - Sat Dec 10 7:00 pm

Saline High School...Ellen A. Ewing Performing Arts Center

25th Anniversary Silver Celebration NutcrackerSaturday, December 10, 2022 7:00pm PerformanceSunday, December 11, 2022 3:00pm PerformanceTickets: $18 General Admission and available at... Dance Alliance 734.429.9599Call anytime to purchase over the phone or stop in the studio for ticket sales in the Dance Alliance lobby on December 3 & 10 from 9:30am-12:00pm.or… [more details]

Dance Alliance Presents...

Tea with the Cast of Nutcracker - Sun Dec 11 1:00 pm

Saline High School...Ellen A. Ewing Performing Arts Center...Tea held in the Mezzanine Lobby of the theater.

Join us for our Tea with the Cast of Nutcracker on Sunday, December 11th at 1:00pm

at the Saline High School Auditorium in the Upper Balcony Lobby.

This unique holiday Meet-and-Greet offers a peek behind the curtain with an up-close and personal interaction with the 25th Anniversary Nutcracker Cast. Included is a 25th Anniversary Nutcracker Keepsake and a 25th Anniversary Nutcracker Cast Autographed Card.

Tea Tickets are $22.00 each and are available at Dance Alliance through Saturday, December… [more details]

Other Events

SASC Holiday Floral Design - Fri Dec 9 10:00 am

Saline Area Senior Center, Holiday Floral Design with instructor Carol Torssell. Friday, December 9th. 10:00AM-12:00PM. $28/member. Register by 12/2 at 734-429-9274, or visit salineseniors.org. [more details]

Christmas Selections at SASC - Fri Dec 9 12:00 pm

SASC

Christmas selections with Alicia Doudna, violin, and Andrew Kratzat, bass. Friday, December 9th at 12PM. Free to members. For more info, call 734-429-9274 or visit salineseniors.org [more details]

SASC Canvas and Cookies - Fri Dec 9 12:00 pm

Saline Area Senior Center Canvas and Cookies with Instructor Katherine Downie, Friday, December 9th. 12:00PM-2:00PM. $25/member. [more details]

Santa Joe - The Merry Town Santa Claus at Mancino's Saline - Fri Dec 9 5:00 pm

Mancino's Pizza and Grinders

Join Mancino's on Friday, December 9th at Mancino's in Saline from 5pm-7pm. Santa Joe - The Merry Town Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will be snacking on our famous GRINDERS and taking photos.

In addition, we will have exclusive dine-in specials. [more details]

Painting pARTy at Whitepine Studios - Fri Dec 9 7:00 pm

Whitepine Studios

To celebrate the upcoming holiday season, enjoy an evening painting and sipping with friends and family. Have fun painting a beautiful winter snow globe that can be customized with your family surname or a special word or two! Finish with a touch of glitter to make the piece sparkle! With step by step instructions, you will create a painting you will be proud to display. No painting experience necessary. Register at: https://whitepinestudios.corsizio.com/c/6352d5695b2039bd3fff47ef [more details]

Pancake Breakfast with Santa

- Sat Dec 10 10:00 am

Tri County Sportsmen's League

Support Scouts BSA Troop 439 and join them with a Pancake Breakfast with Santa. See Santa, do some fun crafts and have breakfast. Be sure to RSVP! The breakfast is served from 9-11am at Tri County Sportsmen’s League [more details]

Sensory-Friendly Visit with Santa at Nu2U Again - Sat Dec 10 11:00 am

Nu2U Again

Sensory-friendly visit with Santa at Nu2U Again Resale Shop. Saturday, Dec. 10th. 11:00AM-1:00PM. (sensory-friendly sessions 11:00AM-Noon). [more details]

Visit With Santa at Brewed Awakenings - Sat Dec 10 1:00 pm

Brewed Awakenings

Visit with Santa at Brewed Awakenings. Saturday, December 10, 1:00PM-4:00PM. Cookie, milk and photo with Santa, $10. Saline High School Choir Christmas Caroling, 4:30PM-6:00PM. For more info, call 734-316-2084. [more details]

Meet Sven the Reindeer at The Creature Conservancy - Sat Dec 10 1:00 pm

The Creature Conservancy

Meet Sven the Reindeer at the Creature Conservancy, Dec. 10-11, Dec. 16-17, 1:00PM-5:00PM. [more details]

Cookie Walk to Benefit the Daltons - Sun Dec 11 11:00 am

Covenant Presbyterian Church

On November 1st, the Dalton family of Tecumseh suffered a devastating fire at their home on Allen road. A family emergency meant that none of the family members, not even their dog, was home at the time of the fire. Very little remains of the home and its contents.

The Dalton family members are part of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Tecumseh. To benefit the family, the church congregation is holding a Cookie Walk fundraiser. Shoppers will walk around the tables and choose from a large… [more details]

Christmas at the Rentschler Farm - Sun Dec 11 1:00 pm

Rentschler Farm Museum

Enjoy a glimpse into the celebration of Christmas on a 1930's farm. The farmhouse will be open and decorated for touring with the kitchen set for holiday baking, a weaving demonstration, and other displays. In our exhibit barn will be treats, activities for children and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.The event is presented by the Saline Area Historical Society at the Rentschler Farm Museum. [more details]

Holiday Creatures and Tea at The Creature Conservancy - Sun Dec 11 2:00 pm

The Creature Conservancy

Holiday Creatures and Tea (for adults and seniors) at the Creature Conservancy. Sunday, December 11th, 2:00PM-5:00PM. $45/person. Pre-registration is required. Call 734-929-9324 for more info. [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.