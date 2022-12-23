What to do in Saline this weekend: Christmas Church Services

The hustle of the holidays is winding down.

Now for the celebration. This weekend's schedule is light - but meaningful for those who wish to celebrate Christmas in church.

...

Several things to do this weekend: Saturday, Dec 24 - Sunday, Dec 25

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on local events and things to do.

FEATURED EVENTS

Candlelight Christmas Eve Service - Sat Dec 24 6:00 pm

The Assembly Saline

You are invited to celebrate the birth of Jesus with us as we walk through the Biblical narrative, learn the histories of popular Christmas hymns, sing those hymns, and partake of communion together.6:00 - 7:00 pm on December 24th [more details]

Other Events

Library Holiday Closings - Sat Dec 24 9:00 am

Saline District Library

The library will be closed for the holidays. Our drive-through book drop is open 24/7, and we will reopen on Tuesday 12/27.

[more details]

Christmas Eve Candlelight Services 3pm & 7pm - Sat Dec 24 3:00 pm

St. Paul United Church of Christ

All are welcome to attend our Christmas Eve Candlelight Services at 3pm & 7pm. Jesus' birth will be told through scripture and hymns. As is our tradition, once everyone's candle is lit, we sing "Silent Night" - the first verse in German. Communion will be served. Merry Christmas! [more details]

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Worship Services at Christ Our King Lutheran Church - Sun Dec 25 6:00 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

Christmas Eve Worship at Christ Our King Lutheran Church, Saturday, Dec. 24, 6:00PM and 10:00PM. Christmas Day Worship, Sunday, 10:00AM. All are welcome! [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.