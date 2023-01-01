Your Saline weather forecast for Monday, Jan 2 - Friday, Jan 6
It's going to remain unseasonably warm for a few more days before the temperatures begin to fall.
Weather outlook for Monday, Jan 2 - Friday, Jan 6
Monday January 2
Light rain overnight.
High: 44° Low: 39° with a 51% chance of rain with 4 mph winds from the ESE.
Tuesday January 3
Rain in the morning and afternoon.
High: 60° Low: 47° with a 98% chance of rain with 11 mph winds from the S.
Wednesday January 4
Overcast throughout the day.
High: 49° Low: 32° with a 58% chance of rain with 8 mph winds from the NW.
Thursday January 5
Foggy until evening.
High: 39° Low: 28° with a 52% chance of snow with 8 mph winds from the NNE.
Friday January 6
Foggy in the morning.
High: 35° Low: 23° with a 9% chance of snow with 6 mph winds from the NW.
