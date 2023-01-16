COMPETITIVE CHEER: Saline 3rd in SEC Meet, 2nd at Westland John Glenn Meet

The high school competitive cheer season has begun.

Saline took third Jan. 11 in the opening SEC Red meet at Bedford. Bedford was first and Dexter was second.

The Hornets were back in action Jan. 13 at Westland John Glenn, where Saline took second in the five-team meet, behind the host.

Saline hosts the second SEC Red meet Jan. 26 at 6 p.m. The Hornets also host a 26-team invitational Feb. 4 at 10 a..m.

The Hornets, coached by Cathy Mutter, are:

Ava Proctor senior

Tanith Hohenberger Junior

Callahan Miltenberger Junior

Ella Patterson Junior

Ava Mitton sophomore

Claire Byron sophomore

Maisy Sullivan freshman

Maddy Belaire freshman

Sam Bigham freshman

"We have a very small, young team this competitive season. They are working hard and holding their own," coach Mutter said.