Everett, Dils, and Gillow Make Dean's List at Miami University

OXFORD, OH (01/26/2023)-- Miami University students who are ranked in the top twenty percent of undergraduate students within each division for the fall semester 2022-23 have been named to the Dean's list recognizing academic excellence.

Alyson Everett of Saline, MI (48176) earning a Bachelor of Science, M.S. in Statistics in Data Science and Statistics, Statistics

Nick Dils of Saline, MI (48176) earning a B.S. in Business in Finance

Marissa Gillow of Saline, MI (48176) earning a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology

