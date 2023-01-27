Saline Police Arrest Assault Suspect After Search

You may have noticed increased police activity in the area of Clark Street and Maple Road Thursday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., police were called to the 200 block of Clark Street for a reported assault in an apartment. Police arrived and called Huron Valley Ambulance for treatment for the victim. The suspect, a 22-year-old man, was already gone.

Around 4:30 p.m., someone from the same apartment called and reported the suspect had returned.

Police in three cruisers searched the area until locating the suspect near Domino's Pizza at Maple Road and Michigan Avenue.

The suspect was arrested.

It's the second time in two days that police engaged in a search. Wednesday, police tracked down a missing woman believed to be suicidal.