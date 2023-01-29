Your Saline Weather Forecast for This Week

Winter is here.

It's going to be cold this week.

...

Weather outlook for Monday, Jan 30 - Friday, Feb 3

Monday January 30

Mostly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 24° Low: 7° with a 9% chance of snow with 8 mph winds from the NW.

Tuesday January 31

Mostly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 22° Low: 11° with a 4% chance of snow with 7 mph winds from the W.

Wednesday February 1

Clear throughout the day.

High: 27° Low: 16° with a 2% chance of precipitation with 9 mph winds from the SW.

Thursday February 2

Mostly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 31° Low: 9° with a 5% chance of snow with 11 mph winds from the W.

Friday February 3

Overcast throughout the day.

High: 18° Low: -1° with a 8% chance of snow with 10 mph winds from the NNW.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.