1-29-2023 9:27pm
Your Saline Weather Forecast for This Week
Winter is here.
It's going to be cold this week.
Weather outlook for Monday, Jan 30 - Friday, Feb 3
Monday January 30
Mostly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 24° Low: 7° with a 9% chance of snow with 8 mph winds from the NW.
Tuesday January 31
Mostly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 22° Low: 11° with a 4% chance of snow with 7 mph winds from the W.
Wednesday February 1
Clear throughout the day.
High: 27° Low: 16° with a 2% chance of precipitation with 9 mph winds from the SW.
Thursday February 2
Mostly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 31° Low: 9° with a 5% chance of snow with 11 mph winds from the W.
Friday February 3
Overcast throughout the day.
High: 18° Low: -1° with a 8% chance of snow with 10 mph winds from the NNW.
