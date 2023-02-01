Four Hornets Divers Earn Medals at MISCA State Championships

In a year when Hornet Alice English won the MHSAA Division 1 diving championship, it looks like the future is bright for Saline diving.

For the second straight year, all four Saline Middle School divers who qualified for the MISCA state championships earned medals.

Pictured above are coach Kara Smith, Carter Mitton (second place), Joseph Rosales (third place), Donovan Darnell (fourth) and Veer Brackenbury (sixth). The top eight in the competition, held Jan. 27 in Battle Creek, earned medals.

It's rare for so many athletes from one school to come away with medals once - let alone two years in a row.

Two girls from Saline Middle School girls also competed. They're pictured in front below. Mariel Gupta and Emma Lillie represented Saline, with Lillie taking sixth place.