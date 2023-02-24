Power Outages Shut Down Saline Schools Friday

Saline Area Schools are closed for a third straight day.

The district announced Thursday on social media that class was canceled Friday due to the power outages caused by Wednesday's ice storm. The district was closed Thursday due to downed trees blocking roads and power outages. The power outage affects all Saline Area Schools in the city.

On Wednesday, the district closed schools in anticipation of the storm.

The district's Pittsfield Township schools, Saline High School and Harvest Elementary, have power.

The district is opening Harvest to use as a warning center.