What to do in Saline: Saline Spring Craft Show, Sock Hop, Yoga, Townhall Meeting and More

The last full week of winter ends with the Saline Spring Craft Show at Saline Middle School. But that's far from the only thing happening this week.

19 events this week on our calendar:

FEATURED EVENTS

Saline Spring Craft Show - Sat Mar 18 8:00 am

Saline Middle School

8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.Admission is $4. Children 10 and under enter free.Over 150 creative craft persons, showcasing their most recent and exceptional work, from throughout Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Minnesota and Wisconsin will travel to this 24th annual show starting at 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on Saturday at the SALINE MIDDLE SCHOOL, 7190 N. Maple Road, Saline, MI. Crafters' wares will include seasonal decorating décor, baskets, jewelry, tole painting, folk art, quilting, primitives, stained…

Varsity Blues Sock Hop Fundraiser - Sat Mar 18 6:00 pm

Weber's Ann Arbor

Gala and Silent Auction Fundraiser for Varsity Blues. The High School Cast will perform selections from their upcoming tour show. Tickets online at www.salinevarsityblues.com

[more details]

Other Events

Coffee Hour with Brian Marl and Derrick Jackson - Mon Mar 13 10:00 am

Brewed Awakenings Cafe

Join Derrick Jackson, candidate for Washtenaw County Sheriff and Saline Mayor Brian Marl for a coffee hour meet & greet discussion on the future of policing and public safety in Saline and Washtenaw County.

Gentle Yoga Flow - Mon Mar 13 12:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join yoga instructor Jo Ann Yates for indoor sessions of Walking Yoga. This 4-week class series will take place inside the building. Bring a water bottle to stay hydrated, and wear comfortable clothing.

(These dates will occur inside the library in the Brecon Room)

Dates:

Monday, March 13 - Monday, April 3

Click here to register.

[more details]

Chapter Champs Book Club - Mon Mar 13 4:15 pm

Saline District Library

This is a monthly in-person book discussion group for independent readers in Grades 1-4. This month's book is The Bug Club by Elise Gravel.

A book discussion group for independent readers; discuss the books and participate in themed activities. Book titles for the individual sessions will be available four weeks in advance. Please visit the youth desk to pick up a copy to read before the book discussion. Click here to register.

[more details]

Saline Varsity Dance Showcase - Mon Mar 13 6:00 pm

SHS

Saline Varsity Dance Showcase. Monday, March 13, 6:00PM at the Saline High School Auditorium.

Saline STEM Boosters Kickoff Meeting at SHS - Mon Mar 13 7:00 pm

Saline High School

Saline STREM Boosters Kickoff Meeting. Monday, March 13 at 7PM, Saline High School Commons. RSVP at SalineStemBoosters.org.

Adult Coloring and Crafts - Tue Mar 14 1:30 pm

Saline District Library

Join us in-person with your current project and spend a relaxing hour reconnecting with library friends while you work!

Click here to register.

[more details]

Townhall on Saline Police Dispatch Service - Tue Mar 14 6:00 pm

Saline City Hall

The City of Saline along with the Saline Police Department will be hosting a town hall meeting, Tuesday, March 14 at 6 p.m. to discuss the future of emergency dispatch services in the city.The Town Hall meeting will be held Tuesday, March 14, at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers:

City of Saline

100 N Harris St

Saline, MI 48176

City of Saline

100 N Harris St

Saline, MI 48176

The public is welcomed to participate in discussion and ask questions after the presentation. The meeting will also be live streamed to the Saline Video YouTube. If you are…

New Adult Supported Social Club - Tue Mar 14 6:00 pm

Saline District Library

A safe space for adapted learning community members 18+ (and their caregivers) to make friends and have fun!

We'll meet the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month. Click here to register.

[more details]

LifeChoices Webinar Event by EHM Senior Solutions - Tue Mar 14 10:00 pm

LifeChoices, Brought to you by EHM Senior Solutions

LifeChoices® offers an innovative way to invest in securing your future long-term care needs, providing peace of mind while you remain in your own home.

Our membership program empowers you to maintain your independence, supported by a comprehensive team to help ensure your future care needs are met when the time comes.

Benefits include home maintenance, housekeeping, wellness services, your own personal advocate, care coordination, transportation and more.

LifeChoices® is brought… [more details]

Prohibition: A Lecture with Professor Bruce Zellers at SASC - Wed Mar 15 10:00 am

SASC

Prohibition: A Lecture with Professor Bruce Zellers of Wayne State University. Saline Area Senior Center, Wednesday, March 15, 10:00AM-11:00AM. Free to members. For more info, call 734-429-9274 or visit salineseniors.org.

eBook Clinic - Wed Mar 15 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Did you receive a new E-reader or just want to learn how you can get library books online? Bring your device, your library card, and Amazon login if you have a Kindle. We’ll show you how to download e-materials from the SDL collection using Libby and hoopla!

Three sessions available! Click on a time to register. 10:30-11 am 11-11:30 am

[more details]

Tween Writers Group - Wed Mar 15 4:15 pm

Saline District Library

Calling all writers! Are you writing an epic adventure? Poetry? A journal? Whatever you're writing, this is the group for you. Join other young writers to talk about writing, share tips and feedback, and be inspired!

Click here to register. 4th-8th grade.

[more details]

Trivia Night! You're Kidding Me! Famous Kids in History - Wed Mar 15 5:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join us on Crowdpurr every Wednesday for a fun-filled night of trivia!

March 18 is Absolutely Incredible Kid Day! Celebrate the amazing young people who have shaped our world with this week's trivia.

Compete against your friends, family, and that precocious 8-going-on-45 year old neighbor kid for bragging rights!

How it works:

There are 30 questions. You have 20 seconds to answer each question.Each question starts at 100 points, but answer quickly - the longer you wait… [more details]

Revive Functional Nutrition

It is important for your teen to have proper nutrition, but the last person they want to listen to is you! Believe me, I know first hand:)

I believe nutrition is too complicated and there is a simpler way.

That is why I am providing Teen Nutrition 101. I've invested years of education and training, to help you help your family.

Stop wading thru the diet culture and battling your kids.

Instead sign up for an introduction class on Teenage Nutrition 101.

Space is very limited. The cost is only $25… [more details]

GriefShare Support Group - Guilt and Anger - Thu Mar 16 1:00 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

Guilt and Anger: You’ll learn how to deal with false guilt. How to grieve conflicted relationships. How to handle grief-related anger.

You don't have to go through this process alone. Let's walk alongside each other on Thursdays from 1 PM - 3 PM. No need to register. You are welcome to begin attending the GriefShare group at any session. Each is “self-contained,” so you do not have to attend in sequence. You will find encouragement and help whenever you begin.

When: Thursdays from 1 -… [more details]

LifeChoices Webinar - Thu Mar 16 3:00 pm

LifeChoices, Brought to you by EHM Senior Solutions

LifeChoices® offers an innovative way to invest in securing your future long-term care needs, providing peace of mind while you remain in your own home.

Our membership program empowers you to maintain your independence, supported by a comprehensive team to help ensure your future care needs are met when the time comes.

Benefits include home maintenance, housekeeping, wellness services, your own personal advocate, care coordination, transportation and more.

LifeChoices® is brought… [more details]

Lenten Fish Fry - Fri Mar 17 4:00 pm

St. Andrew Church

Fish Fry: Saline Knights of Columbus. Baked tilapia, beer-battered fried cod, salad, fries, beverages, homemade cheesy potatoes, broccoli salad, coleslaw, mac & cheese, and desserts. 4-7 p.m., St. Andrew's Catholic Church, 910 Austin, Saline. $15 (seniors age 60 & over, $10; kids ages 6-12, $10; kids under 6, free). 355-8277.

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.