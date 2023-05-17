Saline High School Trombone Quartet Chosen for MSBOA Spring Honors Showcase

The Saline High School trombone quartet of Kosta Smyrnis, Eli Gray, David Franklin, and Cael Sutherland performed last Friday evening at the MSBOA Spring Honors Showcase at Western Michigan University.

The group was chosen to perform from the thousands of students who performed around the State of Michigan in March at the State Solo and Ensemble Festival.

"It is a tremendous honor to perform at this prestigious event. We are so proud of them for representing Saline High School and the community of Saline with such a beautiful performance," said Nate Lampman, Director of Bands at Saline Area Schools.