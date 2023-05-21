What to do in Saline This Week: Tablet Classes, Genealogy, Wildwood Garage Sale and More

Here's what we plucked from our community calendar.

Post your events - FREE. All you need to do is register.

...

11 events this week on our calendar: Monday, May 22 - Sunday, May 28

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on local events and things to do.

Brain Games - Mon May 22 10:00 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Keep your brain sharp by solving brain puzzles as a whole group and individually. This is sure to be a fun time! Free to SASC members. [more details]

LifeChoices Virtual Discovery Session - Tue May 23 12:00 pm

LifeChoices, Brought to you by EHM Senior Solutions

LifeChoices® offers you peace of mind and a plan for your future long-term care needs while providing financial protection so you can continue living your life on your own terms!

RSVP: www.ehmss.org/events or call 734-679-0533

A Zoom link will be sent to you upon registration.

[more details]

Cooking Class: Overnight Oats - Tue May 23 1:00 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Join us for this hands-on opportunity to taste and learn how to make different overnight oat recipes. These easy no-cook recipes can be made 100s of ways and contain multiple beneficial nutrients, including fiber, prebiotics, and more. Open to anyone 45+, nonmembers are welcome for $5 extra. [more details]

New Adult Supported Social Club: Musical Guest - Tue May 23 6:00 pm

Saline District Library

A safe space for adapted learning community members 18+ and their caregivers to make friends and have fun!

Registration requested but not required.

Click here to register.

[more details]

Reflexology - Thu May 25 9:00 am

Saline Senior Center

Reflexology is an alternative medicine involving application of pressure to the feet. Some benefits of reflexology include its ability to stimulate nerve function, increase energy, boost circulation, and induce a deep state of relaxation. Appointments are $30 for a half hour or $50 for 50 minutes. Register at the front desk or via phone. Nonmembers pay $5 extra. [more details]

SASC Genealogy Club - Thu May 25 11:00 am

Saline Area Senior Center

If you love researching your family history, this club will provide the perfect opportunity to increase your search strategies and work on your personal family genealogies. Carol will be available to answer questions, offer guidance and present topics of interest (overcoming brick walls, information organization, census reports, ship manifests, finding translation help, foreign search tools, finding cousins through DNA matches). Things to bring: a laptop computer/tablet, your genealogy… [more details]

Phone & Tablet 101 - Thu May 25 2:00 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Get to know the parts of your phone and/or tablet! Free to SASC members. [more details]

Wildwood sub Garage sale today and tomorrow - Fri May 26 8:00 am

Saline Wildwood sub

Antiques and misc toys jigsaw puzzles2 vintage beds [more details]

Probility Balance Assessments - Fri May 26 1:00 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Are you feeling unsure and unsteady on your feet? Now is the time to sign up for a brief balance assessment by board certified Physical Therapists from Probility PT. Your balance will be evaluated and then measured using evidence-based tests to determine your fall risk level. They will review your scores with you and make personalized recommendations to improve your safety and function. Nonmembers are welcome for $5 extra. Register for your appointment at the front desk… [more details]

Library Holiday Closings - Sat May 27 12:00 am

Saline District Library

Saline District Library will be closed Saturday, May 27 - Monday, May 29 for the Memorial Day holiday.

[more details]

MEMORIAL EVENT: REMEMBERING OUR FALLEN HEROS - Sat May 27 11:00 am

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

Save the date for this free event! Christ Our King Lutheran Church will be hosting a Memorial Event honoring and remembering our fallen heroes. Lunch will be provided after planned events.Guest speaker: Paul V. SchwimmerTheme: Keeping the Promise. Bringing American MIA's homeMusical Guests include Village Brass Quintet, Brenner Brothers, Christ Our King Praise Team and a special performance by Dianne Newberry. Music begins at 10:45 AM.Highlights: Gun Salute * Veteran Remembrance * Military… [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.