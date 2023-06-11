Your Saline weather forecast for Tuesday, Jun 13 - Saturday, Jun 17

We finally saw some rain Sunday - and we're going to see more this week.

Weather outlook for Monday, Jun 12 - Friday, Jun 16

Monday

Moderate rain, with a high of 70 and low of 51 degrees

High: 70°Low: 51° Wind: 11 MPH W Chance of rain: 84%

Tuesday

Moderate rain, with a high of 67 and low of 49 degrees. Patchy rain possible during the morning, overcast in the afternoon and evening, cloudy overnight.

High: 67° Low: 49° with a 88% chance of rain.

Wednesday

Patchy rain possible, with a high of 73 and low of 51 degrees. Sunny in the morning, partly cloudy in the afternoon and evening, fog overnight.

High: 73° Low: 51° with a 89% chance of rain.

Thursday

Patchy rain possible, with a high of 74 and low of 53 degrees. Mist in the morning, light rain in the afternoon, patchy rain possible for the evening, clear overnight.

High: 74° Low: 53° with a 86% chance of rain.

Friday

Patchy rain possible, with a high of 78 and low of 57 degrees. Sunny during the morning, partly cloudy in the afternoon, sunny in the evening, clear overnight.

High: 78° Low: 57° with a 71% chance of rain.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.