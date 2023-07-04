Maple Road to Close Between US-12, Library, Clark Street Project Wraps Up

Workers will soon complete the Clark Street construction project as the Eastbelt Sewer project closes Maple Road in the City of Saline.

Clark Street

Aggregate grading is scheduled for the end of the week. Paving will begin July 11, weather permitting.

Eastbelt Sewer Project

Beginning July 5, Maple Road, between the library and Michigan Avenue, will open to local traffic only. Old Creek remains closed south of Michigan Avenue. Large excavations will be required on both sides of Michigan Avenue to continue the deep sewer installation under Michigan Avenue.