Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Jul 21 - Sunday, Jul 23

Whether you're going to the Ann Arbor Art Fair or the jazz festival in Saline Saturday, it looks like the weather is going to be just what the doctor ordered - at least until Sunday.

...

Weekend weather: Friday, Jul 21 - Sunday, Jul 23

Friday

Partly cloudy, with a high of 81 and low of 56 degrees. Cloudy in the morning, partly cloudy for the afternoon,

High: 81° Low: 56° with a 0% chance of rain.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high of 86 and low of 54 degrees. Sunny in the morning, clear overnight.

High: 86° Low: 54° with a 0% chance of rain.

Sunday

Moderate rain, with a high of 83 and low of 57 degrees. Partly cloudy during the morning, thundery outbreaks possible in the afternoon, patchy rain possible in the evening, clear overnight.

High: 83° Low: 57° with a 88% chance of rain.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.