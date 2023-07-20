What to do in Saline this weekend: Jazz in the Park, Outlaw Country, Barbie Exhibit, Art Fair, and More

Lots to do in Saline this weekend. OK. And Ann Arbor, too.

Post your events on our calendar by noon Sunday to get in Monday's feature.

...

8 things to do this weekend: Friday, Jul 21 - Sunday, Jul 23

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on local events and things to do.

FEATURED EVENTS

Jazz in the Park - Sat Jul 22 4:00 pm

Mill Pond Park

Saline Arts & Culture Committee presents our Inaugural Jazz in the Park, a free community concert at Mill Pond Park on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Hosted by WRJC 90.9 Linda Yohn. Featuring 4 performances by Jonathon Muir-Cotton and Expressions (www.jonathonmuircotton.com), vocalist Olivia Van Goor (www.oliviavangoor.com), Rick Roe Trio and Cole Oswalt and the Community Collective. We will have food trucks and giveaways. Bring your lawn chairs and join us for a night of world class Jazz!

[more details]

Other Events

Family Fun Storytime - Fri Jul 21 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers. This program may take place outdoors during nice weather.

Ages 0-7. No registration is required.

[more details]

Stadium and Main Foundation Hosts UM Student Athlete Meet & Greet at the Ann Arbor Art Fair to Raise Awareness for Organ and Bone Marrow Donation - Fri Jul 21 12:00 pm

The Brown Jug Restaurant

Stadium and Main Foundation, the only 501(c)(3) NIL collective supporting the University of Michigan’s student athletes, will be on the ground at the Ann Arbor Art Fair hosting free meet & greets with some of the University’s most exciting student athletes. Art Fair attendees will have the chance to meet the incredible young men and women behind the teams they know and love, while also supporting a great cause.Stadium and Main, working with The University of Michigan Transplant Center, is… [more details]

Theatrica Gladiatoria - Fri Jul 21 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Do you like action sequences and sword fights on the big screen? Do you ever wonder how they make it look good onstage? Join Theatrica Gladiatoria for a hands-on introduction to the wonderful world of stage combat.

Ages 8 - 12. Click here to register.

[more details]

Family Fun Storytime - Fri Jul 21 10:30 pm

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers. This program may take place outdoors during nice weather.

Ages 0-7. No registration is required.

[more details]

"Barbie: Six Decades of Inspiration" exhibit - Sat Jul 22 10:30 am

Emagine Theater

10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.Exhibit is a Barbie retrospective: her history, her impact and the controversies that have swirled around her over the past 64 years. Presented by the Ann Arbor Doll Collectors. Timed to coincide with the opening weekend of the Barbie movie. Located in the Emagine Theater lobby. [more details]

Stadium and Main Foundation Hosts UM Student Athlete Meet & Greet at the Ann Arbor Art Fair to Raise Awareness for Organ and Bone Marrow Donation - Sat Jul 22 12:00 pm

The Brown Jug Restaurant & The Blue Leprechaun

Stadium and Main Foundation, the only 501(c)(3) NIL collective supporting the University of Michigan’s student athletes, will be on the ground at the Ann Arbor Art Fair hosting free meet & greets with some of the University’s most exciting student athletes. Art Fair attendees will have the chance to meet the incredible young men and women behind the teams they know and love, while also supporting a great cause.Stadium and Main, working with The University of Michigan Transplant Center, is… [more details]

Outlaw Country Night with The Bootstrap Boys - Sat Jul 22 8:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

The Bootstrap Boys exist in the same world that Waylon Jennings inhabited: unfiltered country rock that has attitude yet keeps your foot tapping.

Hailing from Grand Rapids, the band is made up of lead singer and songwriter Jake Stilson (“Big Jake Bootstrap”), guitarist Nick Alexander (“Nicky Bootstrap”), bassist Jonny Bruha (“Jonny ‘Bubba’ Bootstrap”) and drummer Jeff Knol (“Jeff Bootstrap”).

Listen to any of their original songs and you'll hear the influence of Willie Nelson, Waylon… [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.