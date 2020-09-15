Drunk Driver Crashes After Short Pursuit by Saline Police

A Pittsfield Township man was arrested by Saline Police late Monday night after crashing his vehicle following a short pursuit by Saline Police.

Saline Deputy Police Chief Marlene Radzik said the man was involved in a minor crash on Campus Parkway, in Pittsfield Township. Pittsfield police handled the crash scene.

A breath test showed a blood alcohol content of .15, nearly twice the legal limit.

Police began pursuing the driver because he was speeding on Michigan Avenue and ran a red light at Maple Road.

The vehicle left the roadway on Campus Parkway when it blew two tires. Deputy Chief Radzik said the man became cooperative after that.

The man was arrested and released. The report will be submitted to the prosecutor's office for charges, Radzik said.