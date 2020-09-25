SWIM & DIVE: Evenson and Hayes Lead Saline Past Monroe

Kylie Evenson and Amelia Hayes each won two events as Saline won every event in an SEC Red swim and dive meet against a depleted Monroe team at the Saline natatorium Thursday.

Saline finished with 149 points to Monroe's 30. Hayes, a junior, and Kiersten Russell, a senior, each earned their state cut in the 100 backstroke.

The Hornets began the meet with Izzy Whalen, Russell, Joann Oyemba and Elizabeth Burchart taking the 200-yard medley relay event in 2:01.96. Hornet teams took the top four places in the relay.

In the 200-yard freestyle senior Anna Bosinger took first place in 2:04.87. She was followed by Nani Sanna in 2:05.48 and Sam Bullard in 2:08.25 as the Hornets went 1-2-3.

Evenson's first win came in the 200-yard IM, which she completed in 2:15.14, Megan Socha (2nd, 2:21.66), Caroline Klein (3rd, 2:27.67) and Abigail Phillips (4th, 2:37.08) followed.

Hayes' first victory was in the 50-yard freestyle. She edged Russell by .26 seconds. Hayes completed the race in 25.52. Allison Ploutz-Snyder was third in 26.95.

In diving, sophomore Alice English and senior Gabriella Richards battled for the lead. English took the top spot with 236.85 points. Richards was second at 228.23. Sophia Parisek was third at 1:44.52.

Junior Samantha Graden won the 100-yard butterfly in 1:00.21 - narrowly missing the state cut. Anna Bosinger (2nd, 1:01.46) and Johanna Ehrman (3rd, 1:03.23) were behind her, as were Ploutz-Snyder, Courtney Marsh and Joann Oyemba as Saline placed the top 6 swimmers in the race.

Evenson's second victory was in the 100-yard freestyle, which the sophomore completed in 56.1 seconds. Fellow sophomore Bullard was second in 58.87 and Klein was third in 58.96.

Sophomore Bella Arbaugh won the 500-yard freestyle for the second straight week, finishing the race in 5:25.63. Sanna (2nd, 5:35.33) and Burchart (3rd, 5:50.72) were behind her.

Evenson, Bullard, Bosinger and Arbaugh won the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:44.81 seconds.

Hayes' second win came in the backstroke (59.08), where she and Russell (59.6) had a good race and earned their state cut. Ehrman (3rd, 1:02.09) and Graden (4th, 1:02.57) came in next.

Sophomore Megan Socha won the breaststroke in 1:10.76. Four Hornets followed Socha, led by Ellie Brunty (2nd, 1:14.68) and Courtney Marsh (3rd, 1:15.88). Abigail Phillips and Victoria Weeden gave Saline the top five places in the race.

Saline finished the day by taking the top two spots in the 400-yard freestyle relay, won by Sanna, Klein, Burchart and Socha in 4:00.41.

