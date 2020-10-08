OPINION: Supporting Brian D. Marl for Mayor

Supporting Brian D. Marl for Mayor

The citizens of the City of Saline will be well served by electing Brian D. Marl to another term as Mayor. Mr. Marl has clearly stated his vision and priorities for the next two years. Together with these critical programmatic aspects, it is important to bear in mind that the manner in which our elected officials do their work is equally fundamental to the success of our city.

Mr. Marl has a demonstrated record of conscientious, productive, and consistent leadership as mayor. He brings a positive, problem-solving mindset to challenges that arise in the city, seeking constructive remedies and resolutions. He is dependable in following through on the commitments he makes, remaining persistent even over sometimes excruciatingly long hauls and many obstacles.

In a time when public life is fraught with division and inability to listen to others, Mr. Marl is remarkable in his ability to work collaboratively and respectfully with a wide range of partners, beginning with the professionals who make up the City of Saline staff. He unfailingly shows a sincere commitment to building relationships and working with all who seek the good of the community. Respectful and constructive working relationships are the foundation for the effective, problem-solving approach to city matters that Saline needs.

Please join me in re-electing Brian D. Marl as Mayor.

Linda TerHaar,Saline