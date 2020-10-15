CORONAVIRUS: No Deaths and 4 Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County, 12 New Cases in 48176

There were no new deaths and four hospitalizations in COVID-19 data updated by the Washtenaw County Health Department Thursday as the number of cases in Saline's 48176 zip code rose by 12.

116 Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19. 472 have been hospitalized. The number of people testing positive rose by 79 to 3,960. 12 of the new positive tests came from people in Saline's 48176 zip code, where 205 people have tested positive so far.

The State of Michigan reported 32 new deaths, with 21 coming from a review of vital records. The state has counted 6,973 deaths. Michigan also reported 2,030 positive tests - a number inflated by a testing backlog, according to the state.

Critical hospitalization numbers have flattened for a couple of days after three weeks of rising. The number of COVID-19 patients in critical care beds fell by one to 247. The number of patients on ventilators fell by two to 95. There are 12 pediatric patients with or suspected to have COVID-19.