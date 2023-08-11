Saline MI
8-11-2023 12:03am

Here's Friday's Schedule for Saline Summerfest

Celebrate Saline Summerfest with your community this weekend.

Movie at the Park at Henne Field last summer.

The festival kicks off Friday with events in downtown Saline and at Henne Field.

  • 5:00 pm – Beer Tent and Food Vendors Open
  • 6:00 – 7:15 pm – Local Dance Groups, Saline Twirlettes; Dance Alliance
  • 7:15 – 8:00 pm – Earth Angels
  • 7:00-10:30 pm – Family Fun at Henne Field (Movie in the park, starts at 9:00 pm)-Minions: The Rise of Gru
  • 8:00-11:00 pm – Atomic Radio (Earth Angels during Break)
