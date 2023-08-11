8-11-2023 12:03am
Here's Friday's Schedule for Saline Summerfest
Celebrate Saline Summerfest with your community this weekend.
The festival kicks off Friday with events in downtown Saline and at Henne Field.
- 5:00 pm – Beer Tent and Food Vendors Open
- 6:00 – 7:15 pm – Local Dance Groups, Saline Twirlettes; Dance Alliance
- 7:15 – 8:00 pm – Earth Angels
- 7:00-10:30 pm – Family Fun at Henne Field (Movie in the park, starts at 9:00 pm)-Minions: The Rise of Gru
- 8:00-11:00 pm – Atomic Radio (Earth Angels during Break)