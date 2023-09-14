Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Sep 15 - Sunday, Sep 17

Here's what the weather looks like for Oktoberfest and ChadTough weekend!

Weekend weather: Friday, Sep 15 - Sunday, Sep 17

Friday

Partly cloudy, with a high of 74 and low of 41 degrees. Mist during the morning, sunny for the afternoon, clear during the evening, mist overnight.

High: 74° Low: 41° with a 0% chance of rain.

Saturday

Partly cloudy, with a high of 78 and low of 42 degrees. Clear during the morning, sunny for the afternoon, overcast in the evening, clear overnight.

High: 78° Low: 42° with a 0% chance of rain.

Sunday

Moderate rain, with a high of 63 and low of 56 degrees. Mist in the morning, light rain shower in the afternoon, mist in the evening, light drizzle overnight.

High: 63° Low: 56° with a 89% chance of rain.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.

