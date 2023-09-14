Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Sep 15 - Sunday, Sep 17
Here's what the weather looks like for Oktoberfest and ChadTough weekend!
...
Weekend weather: Friday, Sep 15 - Sunday, Sep 17
Friday
Partly cloudy, with a high of 74 and low of 41 degrees. Mist during the morning, sunny for the afternoon, clear during the evening, mist overnight.
High: 74° Low: 41° with a 0% chance of rain.
Saturday
Partly cloudy, with a high of 78 and low of 42 degrees. Clear during the morning, sunny for the afternoon, overcast in the evening, clear overnight.
High: 78° Low: 42° with a 0% chance of rain.
Sunday
Moderate rain, with a high of 63 and low of 56 degrees. Mist in the morning, light rain shower in the afternoon, mist in the evening, light drizzle overnight.
High: 63° Low: 56° with a 89% chance of rain.
There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.
More News from Saline
- Saline Weekender: Oktoberfest, RunTough for ChadTough, Taco Truck and More Check out these 7 events coming up this weekend on our calendar.
- League of Women Voters Hosts Forum on Voting Rights As a result of Proposal 2 in 2022, voters will have new rights. Learn more at an Oct. 17 seminar.