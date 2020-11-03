VOLLEYBALL: Saline Sweeps Dexter, Setting Up Skyline Rematch

DEXTER -- Saline swept Dexter as the MHSAA Division 1 District Tournament began Monday at Saline High School.

The Hornets won 25-18, 25-16 and 25-18.

Saline advances to the semifinal Wednesday against Skyline at Dexter High School.

PHOTO GALLERY HERE

"We came out and we were pretty prepared. We had a couple moments where we kind of sat back a little bit, but we were consistent enough to finish it in a sweep," Saline volleyball coach Emileen Palazzolo said. "We still have a little bit of work to do but I think we were ready for our first post-season match."

For most of the night, the Hornets limited Dexter's ability to seize any momentum. The best Dexter could manage against Saline was a couple of three-point runs. In each of the games, Saline managed one or two long-runs that put the contests out of reach.

Julia Blaney led the Hornets with 15 kills and, along with her sister Hannah, led the team with 12 kills. Blaney also had three blocks at the net. Blaney had the game-winning strikes in games one and three.

Julia Blaney finishes off the dreads. 25-18. SALINE SWEEPS Dexter and advances to Wednesday's district semifinal. pic.twitter.com/LolhUun5vZ — TheSalinePost (@TheSalinePost) November 3, 2020

Blaney comes up firing for the game point. Saline 25-20 in game 1 pic.twitter.com/EUsZuHbQsn — TheSalinePost (@TheSalinePost) November 2, 2020

Fellow senior Emma Rigg also had a big night with 11 kills, seven digs, and a team-high eight blocks. Rigg delivered the hit that ended the second game and had a remarkable run from the service line in game three as Saline went from being down 17-16 to having a 24-17 lead.

Game 2 to the Hornets. 25-16 pic.twitter.com/WNVos1amHm — TheSalinePost (@TheSalinePost) November 2, 2020

Senior Abby Zambeck had 25 assists and served three aces. In the second game, she was at the service line as Saline jumped to a 5-0 lead and at the line during a five-point run that gave Saline an 18-10 lead. Senior Josie Bero also had 20 serve attempts without an error. The team's other senior, Bryn Batten, had six kills and helped the Hornets to a great start in the second game.

PHOTO GALLERY HERE

Throughout the night, it seemed like the seniors were there to lead the team through game-changing runs or quickly extinguish any momentum the Dreadnaughts might try and build.

"The seniors want it this year. With the crazy year that we've had - the 90-degree summer trainings we had in the sand and grass - they've worked so hard. This year, this group just wants it," Palazzolo said. "At the end of the day, it's the senior leadership that's pushing this team forward."

Saline now has to contend with a talented Skyline team - the SEC Red champs.

Skyline bested Saline earlier this year. But when the teams recently met, the Hornets returned the favor.

Now the two teams meet Wednesday for a match that will determine who advances to the district championship, where they will be an overwhelming favorite, and who sees their season end.

Last year, Saline saw their season end at the hands of Skyline in the district tournament.

"We don't want to repeat history. We don't want to repeat the loss from last year in this same gym against that same team," Palazzolo said. "We're going to stay aggressive. We're going to be hungry up at the net. We're going to use our tempo and our crossplays to catch them off guard a little bit."

Saline volleyball coach Emileen Palazzolo talks about her team's win over Dexter, what drives the senior leadership and a big challenge and opportunity Wednesday against Skyline. pic.twitter.com/ToWCLjVk7Q — TheSalinePost (@TheSalinePost) November 3, 2020

PHOTO GALLERY HERE