CORONAVIRUS: Zero Deaths, 9 Hospitalizations in Washtenaw as Single-Day "Case" Record Set in County, State

There were no new deaths and nine hospitalizations in data updated Tuesday by the Washtenaw County Health Department.

121 Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19.

532 people have been hospitalized - including 20 since Friday's data update.

The county also reported 133 more people testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 6,078. That's the largest single-day increase in Washtenaw County. None of the new positive tests came from residents of Saline's 48176 zip code, where 261 people have tested positive.

According to COVIDactnow.org, the positive test rate in Washtenaw increased to 4.9 percent - the highest it's been since May 3. The state rate remained the same at 10.2 percent.

Michigan reported 84 more people dying with COVID-19, including 25 deaths identified during a review of vital records. 7,724 Michigan residents with COVID-19 have died. Michigan reported 6,473 new cases - also a single-day record.

According to the state's hospitalization data, the number of COVID-19 patients in Michigan's critical care beds continues to rise. There were 595 patients in critical care beds Tuesday - up 41 since Monday. This number sat at 130 on Sept. 24. It peaked at 1,574 in April. Michigan also reported 257 patients needing ventilator care, up by 18 since yesterday.

There were pediatric patients with COVID-19, and another 12 pediatric patients believed to have been infected.