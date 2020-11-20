COVID-19 This Week: 3 Deaths, 43 Hospitalizations and 1098 People Testing Positive Since Friday

Three Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID and 43 people were hospitalized since last Friday, according to Washtenaw County Health Department Data.

Each Friday The Saline Post reviews weekly COVID-19 data. Here's the picture this week.

Three residents with COVID-19 died this week, compared to four last week and none the week before.

43 residents were hospitalized this week, compared to 34 last week and 19 the week before.

1,098 residents tested positive, compared to 933 last week and 550 the week before.

There were 60 people in Saline's 48176 zip code who tested positive, compared to 37 last week and 23 the week before.

The positive test rate, according to COVIDactnow.org, was 7.0 percent, up from 6.1 percent last Friday and 4.5 percent the previous Friday.

In daily numbers, the number of COVID-19-related deaths in Washtenaw County fell by one to 126. There were seven hospitalizations added since Thursday's data update. The county also reported 262 people testing positive.

The positive test rate held steady in the county, at 7 percent, and state, at 13.7 percent.

The State of Michigan reported 53 more people dying with COVID-19, bringing the total to 8,377. The state also reported that 9,799 people tested positive for COVID-19.

For the first time since October, the number of patients in Michigan's critical care beds dropped, falling from 843 to 835. The number of patients on ventilators increased by three to 403. There were 10 pediatric patients with COVID-19 and another five believed to have the infection.