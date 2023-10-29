Army Veteran Albert Ratush Worked as an Engineer Standards Writer at GM

Albert W. Ratush, age 95, of Utica, Michigan passed away on Friday, October 13th, 2023. Albert was born on September 20th, 1928 to the late Walter Ratush and Agnes (Gellus) Ratush.

He received a Bachelor’s in Mechanical Engineering from the Lawrence Institute of Technology, and worked as an engineer standards writer for General Motors. He also proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1951-1953.

Albert loved fishing with his best friend, the Late Donald Tabbey. He also loved researching businesses and investing in the stock market. A singular soul, Albert preferred solitude, but had a generous heart and charitable personality that he shared with his extended family and many friends.

Survivors include his nephews, Hon. Kirk W. Tabbey, Paul W. Masalskis DC, also nephews Ross Tabbey, MD, Peter Masalskis, Matthew Masalskis, James Masalskis, John Masalskis, and nieces Frances Masalskis, Cathy Davis, Sharon Rosen, and Elissa Fink. Albert was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Agnes Ratush, sisters, Florence Tabbey, Gladys Masalskis, Bernice Ratush and niece Michele Okoniewski, DDS.

A Mass of the Christian Burial will take place at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church in Saline, MI on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:30 A.M. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation at the Church from 9:30 A.M. until the time of Mass. Fr. John Linden as Celebrant. Military Honors will be provided by the Washtenaw County Veteran’s Honor Guard. Burial will follow the service and will be held at the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Southfield, MI. Memorial contributions in Albert’s name may be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation https://t2t.org/donate/#more-ways, or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html. To sign his guestbook, to leave a memory, or for more information or directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com. Services are entrusted to the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline.

