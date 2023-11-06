Saline Craft Show Crafter Preview

SANDY TERBRACK, Grayling, MI

Lakeshore Stone Décor – Stone Art

For SANDY TERBRACK, stone art has become more than a hobby—it’s a passion. Being a retired high school math teacher, Sandy never considered herself an artist. After moving to northern Michigan, she started collecting stones as a pastime and became obsessed with the challenge, and it became therapeutic. One of her best-selling products is her bird plaques. She makes five different bird designs. Sandy’s work begins with several dozen bins of stones which she has cleaned, polished, and let dry. When starting a project, Sandy uses a base like a cut out of Michigan that she sands, paints, and preps. She then begins to select the stones – and this becomes time-consuming as she changes her mind a lot. Once her pattern is finalized, she begins gluing them in place, adds a hook, and signs each piece. Visit the artwork of this talented artist who now sees that as a passion in Booth 146.





