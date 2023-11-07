11-07-2023 2:33am
Saline Voters Elect 3 Council Members in Tuesday's Vote
City of Saline voters will elect three council members in Tuesday's election.
Learn more about the five candidates:
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Voters should bring photo identification to the polls. Voters in precincts 1 and 2 will vote at Liberty School, 7265 Saline-Ann Arbor Road. Voters in precincts 3 and 4 vote at First United Methodist Church.
More News from Saline
- Saline Craft Show Crafter Preview LORNA BRICCO, Sault Ste. Marie, MI
Bricco’s Designs - Watercolor
- Quickly Boba Café Becomes a Favorite in Saline The café offers a full drink menu that features teas, coffees, and smoothies as well as snacks.