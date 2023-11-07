Saline Voters Elect 3 Council Members in Tuesday's Vote

City of Saline voters will elect three council members in Tuesday's election.

Learn more about the five candidates:

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters should bring photo identification to the polls. Voters in precincts 1 and 2 will vote at Liberty School, 7265 Saline-Ann Arbor Road. Voters in precincts 3 and 4 vote at First United Methodist Church.

