Gertrud Klager Taught Sunday School and Sang in the Choir at St. John’s Lutheran Church

Gertrud A. Klager, better known as Gerti, was born in Lollar, Germany on May 8, 1929. She came to the United States with her husband PFC. William James and they settled in Saline. William James preceded her in death December 1960.

Gerti then moved to Bridgewater with her second husband Lloyd S. Klager, who also preceded her in death February 1969. Gerti was one of 5 sisters, late Margarta of Maryland, late Hedwig of Minnesota, Irene of Germany and Irmgard of Australia. Gerti is also survived by her three children, Mary (late Vic) Izzo, Ronald (Kathy) James and Trudy (Russell) San Nicolas; 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Gerti was a longtime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bridgewater.

She enjoyed being a Sunday School Teacher for over 25 years, singing in the choir and being a member of the Mary-Martha Circle Women’s Bible Study Group. Living right across from the church, Gerti was also the “unofficial watchdog” for the church, always knowing about church happenings. Gerti loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved traveling especially to Florida and California. Gerti loved to knit; probably some of you have received a knitted scarf from her.

Gerti loved her Hallmark Movies and loved decorating for Christmas. She had been known to keep up her decorations until February! Many people know Gerti from working at Comerica Bank or after she retired, working at Tim Horton’s where she greeted her regulars with a smile and a cup of coffee.

Her family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude and appreciation to the Saline Evangelical Home and Arbor Hospice for their dedicated care and compassion in caring for Gerti. In lieu of flowers, if you wish to make a memorial contribution to St. John’s Lutheran Church or EHM Senior Solutions, 440 W. Russell St., Saline, MI 48176. Please include in memory of Gertrud Klager on your donation. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 11:30 A.M. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bridgewater, MI with a viewing starting at 11:00 A.M. Interment will take place at St. John Cemetery immediately following the services. Pastor Drexel Morton will be officiating. To leave a memory you have of Gerti, to sign her guestbook or for directions, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.