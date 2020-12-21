COVID-19: 2 More Deaths in Washtenaw County As Positive Test Rates Fall

Two more Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19, according to health department data updated Monday.

165 residents of the county have now died with COVID-19.

Another 26 people have been hospitalized, according to county data, including three since Sunday. Since Friday's report, 180 residents have tested positive, including 73 since Sunday.

According to state data, the positive test rate, which has been volatile in Washtenaw County lately, fell from 9.57 to 3.43 percent - the lowest it's been since Oct. 29.

Statewide, the positive test rate fell slightly to 8.4 percent - the lowest it's been since Nov. 2.

Each Monday, the state updates COVID-19 data from care homes. EHM Senior Solutions had no new cases or deaths among residents and one staff member testing positive. Linden Square, which has mostly avoided COVID-19 thus far, with just one case among residents, had no cases or deaths in the last week among residents, and one staff member test positive. Storypoint of Ann Arbor saw three new cases and two deaths among residents, and three staff members test positive.

Across Michigan, there were 71 deaths since Saturday's update. 11,532 people have now died with COVID-19 in Michigan. Michigan reported 4,551 people testing positive over the last two days.

In Michigan's hospitals, the number of patients in critical care beds fell by 47 to 711, while the number of patients treated with ventilators fell by 30 to 436. There were 20 pediatric patients, down one since Friday.