Council Hears Report on Davenport-Curtiss Property, Adopts Capital Improvement Plan and More

A rendering of the proposed public space behind Kinley's building

Tyler Kinley Addresses Council

Tyler Kinley, downtown property owner and developer of the proposed Uphaus Square project, spoke during the first public comment. He told council that earlier in the day, he'd sent out an update on the project to keep council members apprised of developments, which have come a bit slower than he would like. He called the governor's announcement of a $1.5 RAP grant for the mixed-use development and proposed public space.

"I'd like to keep everybody abreast of all the progress we're making, and I strongly urge anybody to reach out with any questions or concerns as we move ahead again," Kinley said.

Davenport-Curtiss House Update

Rebecca Scheider, Chairperson of the Davenport-Curtiss House committee, provided city council with a brief update about what the committee has worked on.

The group has met four times thus far and administrative taks have taken time.

The committee adopted bylaws (which were later amended and approved by council).

The committee has engaged Dr. Diana Wong, of EMU, to help formulate a strategic planning process. There will be at least 24 focus groups conducted as well as surveys to engage the community. "It's important that we hear from the people of Salline about what they want to do with the house," Schneider said.

The group has addressed property management issues such as access and security.

Liaisons have engaged the DPW about yard maintenance and pest control.

The group is going to provide content for the city's web page and social media.

The group has a draft logo.

Schneider said the group will host Jazz in the Park July 18. The group is considering a fundraising event the night before Jazz in the Park. One goal for fundraising is to make the house accessible. Molly Coy, of DTE, has talked about a fundraiser for around to $30,000.

EMU was able to photograph the inventory of 1,100 items. Students have spent 162 hours working on the house. There will be classes at the house.

Councillor Janet Dillon said there had been an issue about whether the public was going to be invited on the property at this time. "We decided because the security measures are not completely in place and the cameras are not completely in place that we would not want the property to be open at this time," Schneider said. Schneider noted that the committee has not called the property a park because it has not been decided it's a park.

There's talk about using a non-profit for the fundraisers. That can be done with existing organizations like Saline Main Street or the Saline Area Historical Society, or with a new organization.

Councillor Nicole Rice asked about quarterly updates of expenditures and staff time being used on the project.

City Manager Dan Swallow said the city has reached out to its insurance carrier about insuring the house and how it has been used. Mayor Brian Marl said the revised Jazz in the Park event application will be on the agenda in two weeks.

Councillor Jenn Harmount asked that the group keep any improvements, such as ramps, approved by the Historic District Commission.

Grinder Pump Approved

City Council approved a $70,001 contract with Comprehensive Contracting LLC for the city hall sewer reconstruction work, which includes a grinder pump. Comprehensive Contracting's bid was more than $150,000 cheaper than a bid from Monroe Plumbing & Heating Co's bid, which caused council to delay their vote for a meeting.

Day of (No) Silence

City Council voted 7-0 to proclaim April 10 as a Day of "No Silence" in the City of Saline. Day of No Silence is a national, student-led demonstration aimed at raising awareness about bullying, harassment, and marginalization of LGBTQ people.

Councillor Dean Girbach made the motion. "It's important that we recognize this and continue to realize that some individuals feel are still being bullied and being segregated out. And if you even saw that some of the comments and stuff that happened as a result of our recognition on Trans Visibility Day, it's clear we have very far to go," Girbach said.

Earth Day

Council unanimously approved the resolution proclaiming April 22 as Earth Day. First celebrated in 1970 and now coordinated globally by Earth Day Network, it encourages individuals and communities to address issues like pollution, climate change, and conservation.

"Saline is committed to preserving its natural resources and the important role citizens play in this endeavor," Councillor Harmount said.

Davenport-Curtiss House Working Group Bylaws

Councillor Rice pulled the bylaws from the consent agenda. Rice suggested a small change to a bylaw that changes language about grant applications from "mayor approval" to "city council approval." More language changes were made at the request of Councillor Dillon.

Almost $40,000 to Replace Air Relief Valves

City Council unanimously approved $37,555 to replace air relief valves in iron filters 2 and 3. The proposal was from Midwest Power. The funding was budgeted in the water fund.

Council Approves Capital Improvement Plan for 27-32

Council voted 7-0 to approve the capital improvement plan for fiscal years 2027-32.

"I think it would be important to emphasize that this is a living, breathing document and subject to change. Although it is a critically important tool in our municipal tool belt to help maintain and hopefully improve our vital infrastructure," Mayor Marl said.

The plan has developed over time, including at a special work meeting in February.

City Manager Swallow said the items in the plan are for "those larger big Capital projects that you need to plan for further ahead of time because they may have impacts not only on the budget, but also on other assets that the community owns and maintains."

Council voted 7-0 to approve the plan.

Council Approves Sewer Credit

City Council approved a sewer credit adjustment in the amound of $8,730 for the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints. The discussion turned into a council talking about the need to advertise its smart-meter programs, which can help residents save large water bills.

Reports & Other Announcements

Councillor Tramane Halsch said the Youth Council was planning a multi-cultural cookoff May 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the 109 Cultural Exchange. Halsch also said he'd like to explore having a youth liaison to city council the way the Board of Ed as student representatives. The Arts & Culture Committee is moving forward with planning for Jazz at the Mansion.

Councilor Dillon noted the Cable Commission met to discuss the strategic plan, inventory assets and more.

Councillor Girbach said the Historical Society had more than 3,000 visitors at both museums. The society also received great collections from local families. He also said the society lost important members like John and Kathy Bauman and Lance Holland. "They were instrumental in helping the society be a success," Girbach said. Girbach noted the Saline Area Fire Board has given member communities new articles of incorporation for the fire authority that were edited by Lodi Township. Girbach also recognized the passing of Lodi Township Supervisor Jan Godek, who'd been in the position since 1996.

Councillor Rice thanked council for approving the expenditure of $2800 with Leathers Associates to study the potential improvement and redesign of the ROMP play structure at Mill Pond Park. Leathers Associates designed the ROMP structure years ago. Rice noted that the Parks Commission will begin including information in the Parks Newsletter that can be found on the city's website and a new Instagram account.

Councillor Harmount talked about Earth Month planning. Enjoy a nature walk at Salt Springs Park at 10 a.m., April 18. There's a Park Cleanup event at Brecon Park at 10 a.m., April 25. Earth Day is April 22. April 28, the city is partnering with the library on a family-friendly film at 6:30 p.m.

Sister City Mayor

Mayor Marl noted that Eric Ballerstedt, Mayor of Lindenberg, Germany, was in town. Marl is pictured next to his counterpart at the end of a table at Salt Springs Brewery, along with Ballerstedt's family. They are expected to attend Brecon Grille Tuesday for dinner Tuesday before leaving Saline to visit other areas in the Midwest. This will be Ballerstedt's final visit to Saline in his capacity as mayor of Lindenberg.

"He has completed a wildly successful tenure as the great city of Lindenburg, and we wish him well in all of his future endeavors," Marl said.

Closed Session

City council went into closed session for a very long session.

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