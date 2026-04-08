Evan Rogers, From Saline, was a Photonics Engineer Who Helped Develop Self-Driving Semi-Trucks

Evan Matthew Rogers, age 41, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family at home on Monday, April 6, 2026, after a courageous battle with glioblastoma brain cancer. Evan grew up in Saline, MI before moving to Traverse City, MI then Bozeman, MT for his career. He returned to Saline for family support during his cancer journey.

Evan was born April 27, 1984, and attended Saline Area Schools, graduating in 2002. He went on to earn a degree in electrical engineering from Purdue University in 2007. He spent his college summers and over 10 years in Traverse City working as an electro-optical engineer. In 2018, he moved to Bozeman for a new opportunity as a photonics engineer developing LiDAR technology for self-driving semi-trucks. Evan’s intellect and dedication to his work led to multiple patents being granted over the years. He also enjoyed sharing his engineering knowledge as a mentor to the Suttons Bay (MI) Robotics Team from 2012–2018.

Evan was an incredibly creative person who embraced learning new things. As he would say, his “hobby is collecting hobbies.” This led to him pursuing beer brewing, cheese making, gardening, woodturning, leathercrafting, mountain biking, hiking, kayaking, sailing, and camping. He enjoyed playing strategy board games and often shared his beer and gourmet cooking with friends and family.

Evan had a kind and generous spirit and will be deeply missed by those who knew him. He is survived by his parents, Dennis and Caryn; older siblings, Nathan (Katie) and Emily; niece, Quinn; and many extended family members. He also leaves behind numerous close friends from his time in Traverse City and Bozeman. Evan and his family would like to thank his friends for sharing many good times and great beer with him and their continued support during the last couple of years.

Per Evan’s wishes, we will hold a Celebration of Life gathering for family in the Traverse City area this summer.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to support the Neuro-Oncology Fund at the University of Michigan online at https://victors.us/evanrogers or via a check made payable to “University of Michigan” (note in the memo area “In memory of Evan Rogers”) and sent to Michigan Medicine Development, 777 E. Eisenhower Pkwy., Suite 650, Ann Arbor, MI 48108. Donations can also be made to the Suttons Bay Robotics Team via a check made payable to “Suttons Bay Schools” (note in the memo area “Robotics Club”) and sent to Suttons Bay Schools, 310 S. Elm St., Suttons Bay, MI 49682.

Arrangements entrusted to Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home, Saline. To leave a memory you have of Evan or to sign his guestbook, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

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