COVID-19: 6 Deaths in Washtenaw County - Highest Single Day Total Since Pandemic Began

Six more Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19, according to data updated Tuesday by the Washtenaw County health department.

It's the most deaths the county has added for one day since the pandemic began. On May 4, the county added eight deaths and on April 20, the county recorded seven deaths. Both of the higher figures were recorded on Monday, when the county added more than a day's worth of data.

171 Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19, including 16 in the last seven days.

Nine more residents were hospitalized, bringing the total to 864. 152 residents tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 11,948.

The positive test rate has been volatile in Washtenaw County lately. According to state records, it had dropped to 3.45 percent. But today, the state shows it rose to 7.42 percent. Similarly, the state rose from 8.45 percent to 9.77 percent.

Michigan reported 173 deaths, which includes 72 from a review of vital records. 11,705 Michigan residents have died with COVID-19. Another 3,082 people tested positive for COVID-19.

In Michigan's hospitals, the number of patients in critical care beds increased for the first in a week, rising by 20 to 731. The number of patients receiving treatment with a ventilator decreased by 10 to 426. There were 13 pediatric patients, down by seven since yesterday.