Saline Board of Education to Elect Officers, Choose Interim Superintendent Tuesday

The Saline Board of Education is expected to consider a motion naming Steve Laatsch the interim superintendent of Saline Area Schools when the board meets Tuesday night.

(Download the agenda below)

Laatsch, currently the assistant superintendent for instructional services, is recommended to the board by outgoing superintendent Scot Graden.

"It is my strong recommendation that Dr. Laatsch be named Interim Superintendent for Saline Area Schools effective January 13, 2020 thru June 30, 2021," Graden wrote in a recommendation letter. "Dr. Laatsch has been a critical part of the district leadership team for the past 12 years and is extremely well equipped for the role."

Graden noted that feedback to the idea has been positive from staff and administration.

Also on the agenda, the board will hold its organizational meeting to elect a president, vice-president and secretary. All three of last year's officers were defeated in the November election.

It will be the first meeting at the board table for Trustees Jenny Miller, Aramide Boatswain and Brad Gerbe.

Other items include:

An enrollment report from Superintendent Graden.

Approval of course adoption, as recommended by Assistant Superintendent Laatsch. According to the agenda, "Intro to Philosophy/Advanced Philosophy" will replace two "World Mythology" classes. The electives would be taught by Zachary Ornelas. A new Saline High School class entitled "Biomedical Innovation," taught by Al Zeiher, would be the final course on the Project Lead The Way Biomedical track

A "Return-to-Learn" update by Superintendent Graden.

According to the Human Resources report, the district has accepted the recommendations of Graden, Pleasant Ridge teacher Hanna Kim, SHS paraeducator Kristin Ribble, and technology analyst Patrick Schnick.

New hires include Pleasant Ridge Teacher Lindsay Franson and South and West Consortium cosmetology tech Ernest Lucas.