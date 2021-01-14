LANSING UPDATE: Brabec Sworn In, Named Treasurer of Progressive Women's Caucus

State Rep. Felicia Brabec (D-Pittsfield) was sworn-in Jan. 13 as representative for the 55th House District, which includes parts of the cities of Ann Arbor and Milan, Augusta, Pittsfield, Ann Arbor and York Townships.

“I am proud to represent the vibrant community of House District 55,” said Rep. Brabec. “As a mental health practitioner, I am acutely aware of the need for better health care for all. I am committed to fighting for better, more accessible health care and a more equitable community for all, including criminal justice reform, better education opportunities and environmental protections.”

Brabec is a clinical psychologist and was the longest-serving member on the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners for eight years.

Members of the Michigan Progressive Women’s Caucus announced their leadership team for the 101st Legislature, filling positions for the 2021-2022 term. Brabec was named treasurer.