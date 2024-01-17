Wife and Mother of 3, Janet Wiebusch Loved Spending Time With Family, Baked the Best Pies

Janet Rhea Wiebusch, age 77, of Clinton, Michigan passed away peacefully on Friday, January 12, 2024.

Janet was born March 20, 1946 to the late William Schadewald and Rhea (Shirley) Schadewald. On October 24, 1969 she married Roy Wiebusch. Janet is survived by Roy and their three sons, Thad (Jennifer) of Jackson, Jesse (Sarah) of Saline and Jamie of Clinton, six grandchildren, Brady, Luke, Nate, Garett, Annabelle and Scarlette. She is also survived by siblings Lawrence (Sharon) Schadewald and Barbara (Gary) Murdock of Petersburg and sisters-in-law Darlene Schadewald of Lexington, SC, Joan (late Forrest) Black of Saline, and Janice Osborn of Onsted. She was preceded in death by brothers Frederick (Darlene) and Kenneth.

Janet graduated from Deerfield High School in 1964 and attended beauty school. She went on to work at Mardell’s in Deerfield, then Saline. She enjoyed spending time with her family, baking the best pies, golfing and trips to the casino with her friends. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Saline.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Monday, January 22, 2024 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Saline, from 9:00 A.M. until the time of Memorial Service at 11:00 A.M. Pastor William Natsis will officiate. A luncheon will follow and will be held at the Church. Private burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church or to the COPD Foundation. To leave a memory you have of Janet, to sign her guestbook, or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

