Loosened Restrictions Allow More Activity at the Saline Rec Center

The new COVID-19 health orders from the state took effect Monday, loosening restrictions on some indoor activities at facilities like the Saline Rec Center.

The new order allows for indoor group fitness classes, water aerobic, in-person tumbling tots, in-person jujitsu (no contact), more family swim times, and use of the hot tub (sign-up required).

Tumbling Tots, offered in partnership with Gym America, takes place Wednesdays from 1-1:45 p.m., Jan. 20-Feb. 24, for kids ages 3-5. Cost is $65 for rec center members and $80 for non-members.

Spring flag football signup begins soon. The cost is $135 for the season, which runs Sunays from April 18-June 6. The program is for boys an girls ages 4-14.

For more information visit https://salinerec.com/