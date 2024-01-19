Dorothy Lindemann, Wife and Mother of 3, Was a Cook in Saline Schools for 25 Years

Dorothy Lucile Lindemann, age 92, of Saline, Michigan passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 14, 2024.

Dorothy was born July 3, 1931 to the late Michael and Margaret (Buehler) Burmesister. In 1951 she married the love of her life, the late Alton Lindemann.

Dorothy is survived by her two sons, Michael and Duane Lindemann of Saline; brother, David Burmeister of Saline; three sisters-in-law, Eileen Bristle, Virginia (Donald) Drexler of Saline, and Gail Burmeister; brother-in-law, Neil (Sue) Lindemann of Saline; and many nieces and nephews. Dorothy is preceded in death by her son, Russell Lindemann; and two brothers, Kenneth and Donald Burmeister.

Dorothy was a long time member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She loved taking long walks and gardening, especially tomatoes. Dorothy worked as a cook for Saline Area Schools for over 25 years. In accordance with family wishes, cremation will occur and a private family burial will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Dorothy’s honor may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church. To sign Dorothy’s guestbook or to leave a memory, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

