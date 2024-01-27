BASKETBALL: Saline Suffers First SEC Red Loss at Huron

ANN ARBOR - Huron defeated Saline 65-22 in an SEC Red showdown at Huron Friday night. Saline fell to 5-1 in the SEC Red and 9-3 overall.

Huron, Lincoln and Saline all have one SEC Red loss.

Jonathan Sanderson scored 25 points for the Hornets. Tommy Carr scored 11 points. Brad Leventhal scored all six of his points in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Keyes and LaDainan Woods each scored four points. Caleb Washington and Peyton Widen each scored a point.

Macari Moore scored 26 points to pace the River Rats.

Saline began well. Sanderson sandwiched a couple of baskets around Tommy Carr's three-pointer and Saline led 7-2. Saline was still generating chances but the shots stopped falling. Huron took the lead in the final minutes of the first quarter and led 13-10 at the buzzer.

The River Rats upped the intensity in the second quarter and the Hornets struggled to adjust. Halfway through the quarter, Huron led 25-12. The Hornets regained their footing. Sanderson scored on a floater through the paint and then hit a three. Keyes and Carr made baskets and the Hornets finished the half with a nine-point run to cut the lead to 25-21.

The Hornets made one last push early in the third, when Sanderson, Woods and Carr scored baskets to cut the lead to 30-27. But Moore made three straight baskets for Huron to make it 36-27 and the River Rats never looked back.

Saline is in the midst of a seven-game road swing. Saliine visits Skyline Tuesday.

