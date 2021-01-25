Saline Board of Education to Discuss Superintendent Search, "Return to Learn," and Interim Superintendent Compensation

The Saline Board of Education meets Tuesday Night, in a meeting held on a Zoom webinar call.

Most of the action items on the agenda are routine. One item that stands out is a recommendation to have the board's evaluation and compensation committee negotiate a contract with interim Superintendent Steve Laatsch.

There are several reports planned, including a finance committee chair with Trustee Dennis Valenti, a recognition of retiring Superintendent Scot Graden, and an update on professional development from Kara Davis and Kelly Widman.

Discussion items include the superintendent search, board committee assignments and the "Return to Learn" update from interim Superintendent Laatsch. The recommended board committee assignments show Dennis Valenti as chair and Michael McVey and Jennifer Steben as members of the search committee. Steben, Valenti and Brad Gerbe as members of the compensation committee.

The consent agenda includes a human resources department showing several new hires, resignations and retirements.

Lisa Andreski, South and West Washtenaw Consortium health sciences, Rob Christian, special education job coach, and Tanya Lee, young adult program paraeducator, have resigned. Lin Nichols, Heritage speech and language, and James Chene, bus driver, are retiring.

Jessica Kimbro, Matthew Morales and Dale Rhoads were hired as custodians at Saline High School.

Kelly Simion and Jen Barnard, members of the district's human resources staff, have earned Michigan School Business Officials human resource specialist certification.